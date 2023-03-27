Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 790,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343,152 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 565,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,261. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

