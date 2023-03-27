Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.55 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $95.55 million and $5.09 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

