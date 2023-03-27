Atlantic Securities Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Block by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

