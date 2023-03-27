Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

