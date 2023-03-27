Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
