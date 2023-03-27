Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.28 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $957.62 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00029704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00199126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,888.74 or 1.00011534 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.2933806 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $38,823,492.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

