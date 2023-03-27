Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,300 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the February 28th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTLF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Axtel Company Profile
