Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Salzgitter Stock Down 3.8 %

ETR SZG traded down €1.24 ($1.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €31.38 ($33.74). 200,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

