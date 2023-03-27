Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:BDGI traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$33.21.

Insider Activity

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace purchased 2,400 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.77 per share, with a total value of C$59,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,448. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,143,401.60. Also, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.77 per share, with a total value of C$59,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at C$59,448. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.