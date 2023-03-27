Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

