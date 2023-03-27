BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$29.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.46.

BANDAI NAMCO’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

About BANDAI NAMCO

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

