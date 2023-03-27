Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 153,101 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 2,797,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,318. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.