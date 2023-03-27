Bank of Montreal Can Has $181.77 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $181,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 655,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,939. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

