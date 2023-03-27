Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $143,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

