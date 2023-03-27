Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 224,515 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Public Storage worth $163,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.94. 205,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

