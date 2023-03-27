Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

