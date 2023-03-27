Barclays Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.60.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.99. 1,376,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,596. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.75% of the company's stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

