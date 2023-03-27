Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.92) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.56 ($2.93).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.75 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 87,473,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.13. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.37, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,993.88). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

