Barclays Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.