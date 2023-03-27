Barclays Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $229.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $199.62 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.