Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $18.03. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 3,302,795 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

