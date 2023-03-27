BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $4.4543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 18.29%.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

