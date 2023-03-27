BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.80.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.