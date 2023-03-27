Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.63. 585,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,078,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
