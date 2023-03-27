Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.90. 18,176,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,649,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

