Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 788,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

