Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

