Beldex (BDX) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $234.74 million and $2.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.59 or 0.06339575 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.