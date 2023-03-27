Beldex Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $248.95 million and $2.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.42 or 0.06331913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017626 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

