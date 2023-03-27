Benchmark Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,370,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

