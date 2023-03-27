Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in March

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
Bénéteau stock remained flat at $16.22 during trading hours on Monday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
About Bénéteau
