Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in March

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Bénéteau stock remained flat at $16.22 during trading hours on Monday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.