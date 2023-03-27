Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

IDYA stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

