Beta Finance Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $57.98 million and $2.75 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars.

