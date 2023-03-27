BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

BioAtla Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

