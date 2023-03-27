BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
BioAtla Price Performance
BCAB stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
