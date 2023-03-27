Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170.94 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $119.94 or 0.00441671 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $170.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00130053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,348,575 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

