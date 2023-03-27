Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170.94 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $119.94 or 0.00441671 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $170.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00130053 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028677 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,348,575 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
