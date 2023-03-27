Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $15.56 or 0.00055816 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $272.51 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00129322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.