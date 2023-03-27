Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Buys £6,619.12 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) insider Stephen White acquired 82,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,619.12 ($8,128.60).
Blackbird Price Performance
Shares of LON:BIRD opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.10) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.70. Blackbird plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.80 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.66.
