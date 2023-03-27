Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Buys £6,619.12 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) insider Stephen White acquired 82,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,619.12 ($8,128.60).

Blackbird Price Performance

Shares of LON:BIRD opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.10) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.70. Blackbird plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.80 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

