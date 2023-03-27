Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Lowered by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Block comprises about 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,096. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

