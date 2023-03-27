BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYDGF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.