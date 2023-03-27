BMO Capital Markets Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.72. The company had a trading volume of 259,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.80. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

