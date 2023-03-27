BMO Capital Markets Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.29.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.72. The company had a trading volume of 259,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.80. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
