BMO Capital Markets Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.15. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

