BMO Capital Markets Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$10.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

OBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.47. 230,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. On average, analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.8646789 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

