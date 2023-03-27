BMO Capital Markets Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Ci Capital reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.69.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.61. 128,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,053. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.