BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.85. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.17. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

