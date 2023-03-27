Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 126,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $6,572,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $130,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

