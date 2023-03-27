Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 126,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Omaha (BOC)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.