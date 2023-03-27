Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$265.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$238.55.

TSE BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

