Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$265.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$238.55.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.