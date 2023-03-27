Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.17

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 25434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Brambles Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

