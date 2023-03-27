Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

MMM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.39. 1,100,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

