Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,383,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

