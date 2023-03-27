Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,580 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. 3,476,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

