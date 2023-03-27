Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes $78,000 Position in Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Price Performance

NYSE:ALLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,961. Allego has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.