Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

